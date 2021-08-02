Alabama Dept. of Public Health urges masks, in-person learning, vaccines in Back To School guidance

Alabama school systems should require the wearing of masks when students, teachers and employees return this school year, the Alabama Department of Public Health says.

“Implementing universal masking, spacing, and vaccinations (when age-appropriate) recommendations will allow more students to remain in school, more parents and grandparents to remain at work, and most importantly prevent an outbreak in the school that could spread to the community at large,” the department reports in official guidance released Monday.

The ADPH is not requiring its guidance on masking and other issued to be followed, just asking local school board to adopt the measure.

As of Monday, the only North Alabama school system requiring the wearing of masks is the Huntsville City School System.

ADPH does remind school system’s that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires the wearing of masks on school buses – no matter what local rules may exist.

“CDC’s Order to wear masks while on public conveyances applies to all public transportation including school buses. Regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in CDC’s Order,” the guidance says.

