Alabama A&M says it’s monitoring 41 positive coronavirus cases

Alabama A&M University in Huntsville says it’s currently monitoring 41 positive coronavirus cases.

The positive cases include residential and commuter students, faculty and staff.

“The total number of current cases represents less than 1 percent of the entire campus community,” according to a statement on Sept. 24 from the university's COVID-19 Response Task Force.

Alabama A&M says ongoing testing is provided by the Student Health and Counseling Center in conjunction with the state’s testing initiative. It urged students and staff to continue to follow safety measures like masking, hand washing and social distancing.