Alabama A&M University completes first day of classes with new COVID protocols

Alabama A&M University students and faculty returned to campus for the first day of class Wednesday.

The university is virtual for the first two weeks and have set their new COVID policies in place.

WAAY-31 spoke to one student about the new guidelines.

The school is calling the initiative "Shield the Hill".

Masks are required​​ indoors and in all public spaces and weekly testing for non-vaccinated people begin this week as well.

One student told WAAY-31 she knows the guidelines may be annoying to some, but can help everyone in the end.

"Generally, everyday, some activity that some organization is happening on campus or on the quad and we're not really having those anymore," said Akhia Floyd.

Akhia Floyd is a junior at AAMU and she told us this year is looking very bleak compared to years past.

Masks are not only required indoors, but also outside, where social distancing can't be achieved, and that's not all.

This year, there's a curfew put in place for all​​ dorms and there's absolutely no​​ visitation between them.

The curfew starts at 11 p.m.

Floyd says she knows this is all so they can get back to that normal college experience hopefully soon.

"Making sure they're wearing their mask, getting vaccinated or tested regularly, following curfew and all the other procedures, I think we'll be moving towards that sense of normalcy," said Floyd.

The university is still asking everyone to continuously wash their hands and complete a daily health check.

Floyd says she's looking forward to the day she can get ready for the biggest event of the year.

"Last year, homecoming was virtual, so being able to go out and have all the different activities, I'm definitely looking forward to that," she said.

AAMU told us the procedures in place are temporary and they will monitor COVID positivity rates in the area and county and re-evaluate after the first two weeks of school.