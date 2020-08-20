34 students from Ardmore High School quarantined, multiple coronavirus cases confirmed

The Limestone County Schools system says 34 students from Ardmore High School are quarantining, and multiple coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

According to a spokesperson for the district, Karen Tucker, a staff member at Ardmore High School found out on Thursday that they tested positive, two students are out after they tested positive and three students are out with symptoms.

One teacher returned to work on Thursday after testing positive and completing their quarantine period.

Limestone County Schools started classes on Aug. 7. Last week, we learned that more than 300 students were in quarantine, as of Aug. 13.

The district said that within the first four days of the school year, between 150 and 160 East Limestone High School students had been asked to quarantine because of exposure to a student with possible coronavirus symptoms.

East Limestone High School forfeited its football game this week due to the virus. The school was scheduled to play Guntersville High School on Aug. 21.

We also know Elkmont High School is closed this week after 10 students and three faculty members tested positive for coronavirus.

You can find the latest back to school information here. You can find the latest coronavirus information here.