BREAKING NEWS 34 Austin High School students quarantining after 2 band members test positive for coronavirus Full Story

The Decatur City Schools superintendent said on Tuesday that 34 students are quarantining after two band members tested positive for coronavirus.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 2:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Thirty-four Austin High School students are quarantining after two band members tested positive for coronavirus, according to Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas.

Douglas said on Tuesday that the district does not know where the two students became exposed, but they quarantined the 34 students based on Alabama Department of Public Health “guidelines regarding possible exposure during summer band camp.”

The quarantined students will be doing virtual-only learning when the district starts the new school year on Wednesday.

Douglas said all parents of Austin High School band members were notified.

