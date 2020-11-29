3 Madison County schools move to remote learning due to coronavirus

Three Madison County School System schools are moving to remote learning due to coronavirus.

This takes effect as of Monday and extends through Friday, according to a news release from Madison County School Superintendent Allen Perkins.

The schools impacted are Monrovia Elementary, Monrovia Middle School and Endeavor Elementary School.

"After assessing a number of variables within the schools, the decision was made for student and staff safety to transition to remote learning," the release said.

Also in the release:

Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP. Teachers will also be available throughout the day (8:30-3:30) to help students with their work via email and Google Meet.

Google Meetings will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help.

Schools will be contacting parents with additional information and also when meals will be distributed at each location Monday - Friday.