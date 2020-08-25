3 Madison County Schools staff members test positive for coronavirus, 18 in quarantine

A spokesperson for Madison County Schools, Tim Hall, said on Aug. 25 that since school started on Aug. 19, three staff members have tested positive for coronavirus and 18 staff members are quarantined.

This is out of nearly 2,500 employees in the district.

The new school year started on Aug. 19 for at least nine weeks of virtual learning only.

