3 Lawrence County schools move to remote learning due to Covid cases

East Lawrence Elementary School

This puts six of 13 Lawrence County schools on remote learning.

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 11:34 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Rachel Keith

Three more schools in the Lawrence County School System have temporarily transitioned to virtual learning due to coronavirus.

East Lawrence and Hatton elementary schools and Hatton High School will be remote until Sept. 7.

They first shifted to virtual learning Wednesday.

School officials say this is due to the number of positive Covid cases in schools, as well as large percentages of students identified as close contacts.

Moulton Elementary School, Moulton Middle School and Lawrence County High School went virtual due to Covid on Aug. 20 and are scheduled to return to in-person learning Aug. 30.

Mask-wearing is optional in the school system.

