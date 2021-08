Three Lawrence County schools are moving to remote learning due to coronavirus cases.

Moulton Elementary School, Moulton Middle School and Lawrence County High School all will move to remote learning on Friday, said Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith.

They plan to return to in-person instruction on Aug. 30.

Students will use school-issued laptops.

Smith said the changes at these schools is due to positive Covid cases and close contacts rising above the school system’s desired threshold.