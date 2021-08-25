2 Marshall County high schools shifting to remote learning due to coronavirus cases

Asbury and Brindlee Mountain high schools in Marshall County will move to remote learning next week due to increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

This begins Monday, Aug. 30. Students will return Sept. 7.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Annie Spike said their hope is this will slow the spread of COVID.

She said between Asbury High and Brindlee Mountain High, they've had 189 staff and students test positive for COVID with in the last 10 days.

There are currently 79 positive cases at Asbury High School and 46 at Brindlee Mountain High School.

Brindlee Mountain has forfeited its Friday night football games against Douglas High School this week and Sylvania High School next week due to coronavirus protocols.

Douglas High School now will play Woodville High School on Friday night..

Asbury High School's football team has not been impacted, so games currently are scheduled to take place as planned.