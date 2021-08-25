Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 Marshall County high schools shifting to remote learning due to coronavirus cases

This begins Monday, Aug. 30. Students will return Sept. 7.

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 3:18 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith, Josh Rayburn

Asbury and Brindlee Mountain high schools in Marshall County will move to remote learning next week due to increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

This begins Monday, Aug. 30. Students will return Sept. 7.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Annie Spike said their hope is this will slow the spread of COVID.

She said between Asbury High and Brindlee Mountain High, they've had 189 staff and students test positive for COVID with in the last 10 days.

There are currently 79 positive cases at Asbury High School and 46 at Brindlee Mountain High School.

Brindlee Mountain has forfeited its Friday night football games against Douglas High School this week and Sylvania High School next week due to coronavirus protocols.

Douglas High School now will play Woodville High School on Friday night..

Asbury High School's football team has not been impacted, so games currently are scheduled to take place as planned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
96° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Fayetteville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events