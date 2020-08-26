2 Lawrence County schools start in-person learning after delay due to coronavirus

Two schools in Lawrence County are opening for in-person classes on Wednesday.

This comes after a delay because of exposure to coronavirus.

Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle School were supposed to open earlier this month along with the rest of the district. But, because several people were exposed to the virus, those schools started remotely.

Staff at both schools were in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

During the virtual learning switch, the superintendent told us they would be lenient with grading assignments.

Moulton Middle School posted on Facebook a reminder to parents to have their kids bring their Chromebooks and chargers to class for in-person learning.