2 Athens High football players, 2 school system employees test positive for coronavirus

Two Athens High School football players and two Athens City Schools employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Football practice is suspended through Aug. 19, according to a news release from the school system announcing the positive cases.

One of the two employees was at football practice on Friday, and both are in quarantine, the release said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health may contact parents for coronavirus contact tracing, the system said.

Players are being asked to stay at least 6 feet from anyone outside their family and to wear a mask when that distancing can’t be maintained.

The new school year for Athens City Schools is set to begin Aug. 17.