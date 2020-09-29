15 West Limestone High School students test positive for coronavirus; 44 students quarantining

Fifteen students at West Limestone High School have tested positive for coronavirus and 44 students are quarantining.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said the district is monitoring the school closely. He said no teachers have tested positive, as of Monday.

You can find the latest coverage of schools in North Alabama here. More coverage of the pandemic is available here.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE