14 students, 3 employees in DeKalb County Schools have tested positive for coronavirus since Aug. 10 start date

Fourteen students and three employees in DeKalb County Schools have tested positive for coronavirus since school started on Aug. 10, Superintendent Jason Barnett said on Tuesday.

According to Barnett, only two of those students had actually been on a campus. He said of the employees who tested positive, none of them are classroom teachers.

Less than 1% of students and less than 1% of employees are currently quarantining because of possible exposure, according to Barnett.

Barnett said on Tuesday that he was not able to tell WAAY 31 which schools had students or employees who tested positive.