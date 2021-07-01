Redstone Arsenal: The Future is Now

Your safety. Your security. Your child's science project. That text message you just sent.

Just about everything that impacts your life is managed right now by large teams of military and civilian experts living around you in north Alabama. Redstone Arsenal is making our lives safer and smarter. It's an undertaking 80 years in the making.

Every day inside Huntsville's 500 square mile military post is a well-tuned orchestra with four synergies performing in perfect harmony:

Space Operations and Missile Defense

Research/ Development / Testing / Engineering

Logistics

Intelligence and Homeland Security.

And it takes some of the best and brightest minds (yes some are rocket scientists) to never miss a beat.

"We have a vast display of incredible people with a vast amount of knowledge and skills. to continue to propel Redstone Arsenal into the future and be a valued member of the Department of Defense for a long time to come," bragged Col. Glenn Mellor, Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander.

He has a right to be proud.

A decision about locating US Space Command Headquarters here hangs in the balance.

Mellor said we could find out as soon as early next year if the Air Force's recommendation of Redstone is accepted and moves forward. That's a four star general command and 1,600 jobs and a major United States combatant command responsible for military operations in outer space.

The future truly is now at Redstone.

NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center is engaged in our Artemis mission to eventually send humans to Mars.

Congress made two major decisions to increase the Army's presence at Redstone; the first in 1995 and then again in 2005. The Base Realignment and Closure process, or BRAC, moved Army Aviation Command to the post and combined it with the existing Missile Command (AMCOM). Then later, the Army Materiel Command (AMC) moved to Redstone.

"This is where the rubber meets the road. I mean, you have operational Army units executing strategic missions for the nation right here," said Maj. Gen. Bob Harter, Chief of Staff at AMC.

Numerous other Army commands are located at Redstone to ensure our soldiers who are downrange have the most technically advanced equipment to keep us safe. Lasers and hypersonic technology continues to come online.

The Army Missile Defense Agency recently issued contracts to help protect our country from intercontinental ballistic missile attacks.

The list of agencies at Redstone goes on and on. The expanding FBI component, ATF, Homeland Security. Military and Space Intelligence (MSIC).

When you add it all up, this synergy of multiple agencies on one military post is a testimony to a major investment to protect our land, air, sea and space (our way of life) now and in the future.

It's also a tip of the cap to the pioneers who kicked it all off at Redstone Arsenal some eight decades ago.