Alabama Original: Veterans Day: Local Joe's BBQ

A story of pure patriotism: At Local Joe's BBQ in Albertville, there's more to lunch and dinner than just great food and cheery company.

It's very good food," said Brad Jones of Albertville. "(You) can't go wrong," said Curt Smith of Snead. "The food is great, the service is great," said Brian Tucker of Cullman.

Smoked turkey, ham, brisket. You name it, Local Joe's has it.

The man behind it all is 76-year-old Floyd Powell. He manages the restaurant; his son owns it. Floyd does it all. From running food, to making salads, to checking out the customers.

Floyd is a Swiss Army knife of help. But for some, it isn't the service Floyd gives - or even the food - that keeps them coming back.

"Oh, say, can you see? By the dawns early light"

The National Anthem. One of America's greatest symbols of strength and unity. It's a staple at Local Joe's.

"Who's broad stripes and bright stars"

"It's a part of Local Joe's," said Floyd. "It's a part of the freedoms that we have in this country, and we just continue to honor it,"

"The Star-Spangled Banner" plays at Local Joe's every day at noon and 6 p.m.

Sometimes a recording of the song is played. Other times, employees just get up and belt it out.

Floyd is a veteran himself. He served in the Vietnam War.

"A lot of my friends didn't make it back from being overseas in dangerous territories," said Floyd. "It means a whole lot to me to remember them and remember the times we shared together, bonded, saving each other's lives,"

To Floyd, taking two minutes each day is well worth putting down your fork and putting your hand over your heart.

"Enjoying the privilege, the freedom of the National Anthem being played every day ... what it means to this country and being a patriot of this United States," said Floyd.

"Especially in the times we are living in, we are so divided," said Jones. "It's something that these people can listen and know that they can stand on," "It's a pleasant surprise and I appreciate it very much," said Smith.

Local Joe's opened in 2018. The National Anthem tradition didn't start until last year. It's been so popular, Floyd says it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

