Alabama Original: Unclaimed Baggage

It's happened to almost everyone. You hop on a plane, check a bag and next thing you know that bag is lost. Along with it - all of your stuff!

But where does all that lost luggage go? Eventually, it might just end up in Scottsboro!

"I'm happy to report that the airlines are actually successful 99.5% of the time," said Jennifer Kritner, VP of Retail & Company Culture at Unclaimed Baggage.

But what if you're one of the unlucky 0.5% who doesn't get their bags back?

That's where Unclaimed Baggage comes in.

"But that fraction of a percentage with so many millions of folks traveling do end here in Scottsboro, Alabama," said Kritner.

"You never know what you're going to find," said Christopher Wayne, a regular Unclaimed Baggage customer.

After 90 days of looking for a lost bag's owner, the airline moves on. And most of those lost bags are bought by Unclaimed Baggage. What's in them is resold.

"I'm wearing an entire outfit purchased here," said Wayne.

Whether it's laptops, or jewelry, or, of course, clothes, Unclaimed Baggage has you covered. In fact, there's 5,000 to 7,000 new products on the sales floor each day!

And a lot of those items are pretty well-discounted. In fact, some are up to 50% off! Some things are pretty cheap while others are for the high rollers. The highest priced item on the sales floor right now is a $22,000 ruby!

"When I first learned how to bowl, I needed a ball. Where did I go? Unclaimed Baggage. When I needed a suitcase to travel with, I came to Unclaimed Baggage. When I needed a suit to go to a wedding, I came to Unclaimed Baggage," said Wayne. "You always know you'll be able to find what you need, you just don't know what it looks like."

That's why sisters Judy and Sue came. They drove 9.5 hours from Jonesboro, AR and Gallatin, TN just to visit the store. Was it worth it?

"Definitely...definitely. We've had the greatest time. It's been the best vacation ever," said Judy Lovitt and Sue Majewski.

Unclaimed Baggage did have to close for a bit because of the pandemic. During that time, they launched an online store.

To shop Unclaimed Baggage online, click HERE.

For all of WAAY 31's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.