Alabama Original: Town of Mooresville

Not too much has changed over the years in the town of Mooresville.

In fact, the town looks old enough to shoot a film set in the mid-1800s. And that's exactly what happened.



Disney used Mooresville as the shoot location for their 1995 movie 'Tom and Huck.'

Nowadays, all Mooresville needs is 51 people, four businesses and one quarter square mile.

"We have something that a lot of towns don't have," longtime Mooresville resident Shirley McCrary said.

Mooresville epitomizes 'small-town USA."

"The entire town is family," said Mooresville Mayor Nikki Sprader.

And it's hard not to be when the town only has 51 people!

"Everybody in Mooresville, we say this all the time, we wear multiple hats," said Sprader.

The people who live here all pitch in to keep the town going. And it's all volunteer. If a tree falls across the road or snow starts to fall in the winter - it's up to the people of Mooresville to clear the way!

As far as paid jobs in town? There's just a handful of businesses to choose from. Maybe you'd make a good ranch hand at 1818 Farms. Or perhaps a baker at Dogwood & Magnolia Bakery. Possibly a cashier at Lyla's Little House is the job you. Or outfitting bicycles at Southern Carnage. That's it! One town, just four businesses!

Mooresville is about as original to Alabama as it gets. The town was incorporated in 1818, one year before Alabama became a state.

Over the years, Mooresville has had its fair share of important guests. Most notably - a tailor's apprentice who worked in a now-torn down building. That apprentice stayed somewhere in the town, likely a neighboring white home. That apprentice's name? Andrew Johnson - who would later become the seventeenth President of the United States. The other president to visit Mooresville? President James Garfield. He preached at this Church of Christ while encamped near Decatur during the Civil War.

"Some of the people that used to worship here still have the bible he used," said McCrary.

That Church of Christ and a few other buildings in the town are all classified as 'historical.'

Especially, the town's iconic post office.

It's open just two hours a day and the town has worked to avoid it being closed like so many small post offices are.

It was built shortly after 1840 and the inside looks pretty much the same today as it did 181 years ago.

And that's a common theme for Mooresville - both the town and the people.

"I will not go anywhere else! We are home. Mooresville is home for us," said Sprader.

Mooresville is right off I-565 just before you reach Decatur.

If you want to visit, the town offers guided walking tours. The last free walking tour in April is Saturday, April 24. A family walking tour geared towards children age Pre-K through 5th grade will be held on May 22.

On May 8, Dogwood & Magnolia Bakery will sell plant seedlings from the historic Bicentennial Garden.