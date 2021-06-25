Alabama Original: Sailing Lake Guntersville

North Alabama is home to lots of different outdoor sports. Hunting, fishing, golfing - you name it - the valley has it. Some sports are a little less common to find here, though. With that in mind, it's 'a-boat' time that 'Alabama Originals' hits the water!

"We have the best water. We have this great, big, expanse of water," said Susan Wilson, Owner of the North Alabama Sailing Marina.



Lake Guntersville...a place where pontoon boats, fishing boats and jet skis are a dime a dozen. But - what about something a little more unique to North Alabama?

"When my boys were young, that was just what we did every Sunday afternoon," said Susan Moser, Owner of the North Alabama Sailing Marina.

"Sailing is really popular here in North Alabama," said Susan Wilson.

Susan Wilson, her husband T, Susan Moser and their seven partners own the North Alabama Sailing Marina.

"We all had sail boats and decided we needed a place to keep our boat. We think it's a great place to have so we decided that instead of losing the opportunity to sail here, we bought the place!" said T Wilson.

Not only does the marina offer boat storage - but a place for new sailors to learn the ropes.

"I teach lessons. We have a big group class in the spring every year that's real well-attended and usually we have to turn people away," said Susan Wilson.

The class is designed to get new sailors out onto the water. Susan says right here - in North Alabama - is the perfect place to learn.

"When you're sailing, you don't want lots of mountaintops around you. You want open air and we're just the best place," said Susan Wilson.

So, North Alabama might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of sailing. But - it just might float your boat.

"We always say the best sailing in the south," said Susan Wilson.

