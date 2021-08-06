Alabama Original: Relic Art

From picking figs in his front yard...to welding in the backyard...Charlie Henson is always busy.

"I've always got something going on, I've always got something in mind to do," said Relic Art Owner Charlie Henson.

And with that mentality, Relic Art was born.

"I didn't want the business to be a quote 'solid business,' I want it to be fun," said Henson. "I'm the guy that buys buckets full of stuff. Nuts, bolts, tools."

Whether it's using a ball bearing, a helium tank, even a blender - Charlie can use it to make just about anything. And there's no limit to how creative he can be. The man has made about 6,000 of his famous, small dogs over the past two decades. Nowadays, he makes about 100 each year. And it's not just the infamous dog. Charlie has made over 500 designs since he started.

"I've always been interested in art, I've always been in the construction business. I'm 73 I've been doing it since I was 20 so I have the skills to make items," said Henson.

Nowadays, you can find Relic Art at flea markets and shops all across North Alabama.

And Charlie says their booth is always popular.

"We sold everything we took," said Henson about his first booth.

In addition to the items he makes regularly, Charlie takes custom requests.

