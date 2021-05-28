Alabama Original: Priceville High School Beekeepers

There's a lot of "buzz" at one Morgan County school. That's where close to 100,000 bees are turning weeds on the campus into delicious honey. They're also turning students into award-winners!

"It's so hands-on," Priceville High School 10th grader Brylie Galbreath said of Nicole Field's agricultural science class.

In the class, Fields teaches a variety of topics including welding, woodworking, animal science, plumbing, electricity and, of course, beekeeping!.

"(I like) helping out the hive," said 10th grader Hayden Phillips.

"I accidentally got into this class but I ended up loving it," said 11th grader Korey Bueto.

What makes most kids run, attracts a small group of Priceville High School students.

"I like the bees because they're little and they work really hard. They're self-sufficient and they do everything for themselves," said Bueto.

You could say Korey Bueto is the "Queen Bee" of Mrs. Field's beekeeping students. Earlier this month, she won first place in a statewide FFA contest for specialty animal production. Now she is onto the national competition.

"Just watching Mrs. Fields and Korey do stuff with the bees and watching how productive and fun it looked and going out to see the bees, it just sparked my interest in it," said Galbreath.

The students who choose beekeeping as their class project keep up with the hives and harvest the honey. Right now, the group has hives from Italy and Russia. Each hive houses approximately 30,000 bees. When it comes time to harvest, the students can get between four to six gallons of honey.

"(You have to) scrape off the wax and then we put it in the extractor which spins the thing around and so when it spins around the honey falls out and it goes into this spout and then we put them in these little bears," said Bueto.

Beekeeping is just part of the class. Other students focus on other things, like welding.

"What made me take it in the first place was, my dad was, he was a big welder back then, and I wanted to be just like him," said Phillips.

No matter what project you choose to do in Fields' course, you won't just be reading a textbook.

"The course is learning by doing, so we do a lot of hands-on activities," said Fields.

A new 'Alabama Original' airs each Friday at 4:30pm. For all of our past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.