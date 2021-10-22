Alabama Original: Nathan Mason Hats

A new trend is 'hat'ching in Huntsville and it's making people look pretty stylish!

The man behind it all is Reggie Corbitt. And if you're Reggie, work is all about family and fun.

"(I come from) a generation of hat-rockers," said Corbitt.

Hat-making sure is a unique job. But it's perfect for Reggie.

"I couldn't find hats that fit my size," joked Reggie. "No idea is too wild."

It all starts with a measurement - cutting out the guesswork.

Reggie says at other places, his customers don't know if the hat they buy will fit them. That's not a problem at Nathan Mason.

"Our hats are hats you can pass down for generations"

Reggie measures each head that walks through the shop's doors. From there - onto design.

Pick your crown, brim style and then color. There's 28 colors to choose from with more on the way.

"This is going to be the biggest hat wall this side of the Mississippi," said Reggie.

Add on accesories - and you've got yourself a custom hat.

From the start of the measuring process to getting your completed product, it can take about 3 to 4 weeks to get your hat made. The price may make you go "woah," said Reggie, but he thinks it's worth it.

Hats start at $325. They are made of rabbit and beaver furs, mostly.

Reggie says in just a few weeks of being open, Huntsville has already caught on to the trend.

"Getting the traction going, the word gets out, people are coming to us and saying this is something that Huntsville has been needing and that we don't have a hat shop right now," said Reggie.

And that makes Nathan Mason hats a true Alabama Original.

"People are having to travel to Nashville, Birmingham, and other places, Atlanta, to get hats," said Reggie. "So to have one here in Huntsville it has been well-received."

Nathan Mason Hats is in the Parkway Place Mall.

If you aren't local, you can order a custom hat online after a virtual consulting session where Reggie will walk you through measuring your head step-by-step.

