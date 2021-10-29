Alabama Original: Monte the Squirrel - is he really albino?

We've all heard of a 'white whale.' Well, believe it or not, Huntsville may have its own version of that.

It's a lot smaller. A lot quicker. And a lot cuter.

The story starts on a foggy, drizzly October morning at the overlook on Monte Sano.

"We don't have the ideal day with the rain," said Carolyn Cavender Alexander. She's on the hunt...looking for her next target.

"Most of them have migrated south now," said Carolyn.

Not hunting the way most Alabamians do....but with her camera, instead.

"There's been very few days where I have not gone out and used this camera," said Carolyn.

There's someone special Carolyn is looking for in particular this Monday morning.

"He is a fast little fella," explained Carolyn. "As soon as he sights you - away he goes!"

That "little fella" is a red-eyed, snow-colored squirrel. Appropriately named...Monte.

"I think the general consensus...with the red eyes...is that he is albino," Carolyn reasoned.

So we asked the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources if Monte really is albino. And just like Carolyn thought - they said those red eyes gave it away.

Carolyn has spotted her furry friend a few times. So, we joined her to see if we could get just as lucky.

Low and behold - as we were setting up to get video of Carolyn perfecting her photography skills, look who decided to make an appearance.

"Come on sweet, boy, come on sweet Monte," exclaimed Carolyn while snapping photos.

There he was, chowing down on some nuts. Storing others for the winter. But all along, posing for the cameras.

"Who would've believed he would've made an appearance for you, Luke," Carolyn asked me after Monte scurried into the woods.

Like all of our 'Alabama Originals,' Monte is special. Only one out of every one hundred thousand squirrels are born albino. Experts say those actually born white don't last long. They say their pure color makes them easy targets for predators. But we're happy to say that so far, Monte is doing just fine.

"He's good at elusion," joked Carolyn.

