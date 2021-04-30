Clear

Alabama Original: Hang that Twang

Hang that Twang Owner and Founder Johnny Holland plays his guitar in his shop.

The Tuscumbia small business ships their guitar hangers worldwide.

Although we're close to the Music City, the music industry has some pretty rich roots right here in North Alabama.

Big names like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, even the Rolling Stones have all recorded hits in the Shoals.

So, what better place for a guitar hanger shop to open up than in Tuscumbia, just miles from the famous Muscle Shoals Sound Studios.

"I want it to be something that means a lot to you when you buy it," said Hang that Twang Owner and Founder Johnny Holland.

Holland is a songwriter, veteran and cancer survivor. Now, he adds business owner to that list.

"The light went off and it was like 'wait a minute, I got something here," said Holland.

After buying a new house, Holland wanted a way to display his many guitars. At the time, he was a songwriter playing all over, even in Nashville.

"It had this hallway going down to the basement and I said 'oh man, I could hang my whole collection," said Holland.

So, he bought some guitar hangers. But, he wasn't happy with the look or the price.

"It was like 'oh man, I want to do something bigger and better."

And just like that, 'Hang that Twang' was born.

That was 2007. Fast forward to today and Holland has sold over 20,000 hangers. Some go to everyday people. Others go to some pretty big names. People like Garth Brooks, Christ Stapleton, Diamond Rio, James Otto, even the band Kiss!

"The big band Kiss...you know, the guys that wear the makeup," said Holland.

All of the materials used in 'Hang that Twang's' world-famous guitar hangers are made right here in America. Including in Alabama. The entire backing of each hanger is made in Huntsville.

"They're all made right here," said Holland.

But like any business, not without challenges.

"Boom! It lifted right up off the pad," said Holland.

On December 16, 2019, an EF-2 tornado touched down, completely destroying the 'Hang that Twang' building.

"We got out that door and we ran into the darkness. Everything went dark," said Holland.

They rebuilt. And grew. Stronger.

Today, Holland runs the business with his wife and five kids.

Each hanger is homemade. Quite literally. The shop is just feet from the Holland homestead.

"In reality I still get to tour the world and I still get to reach the people with music in a sense with my product. As long as there's a little kid or a little girl out there that's got my product hanging on the wall, that is something that I sleep with every night," said Holland.

To order a guitar hanger from 'Hang that Twang,' click here.

