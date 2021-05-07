Alabama Original: Cullman couple finds their way back to each other after 24 years

It's a story of fate.

"It was a God thing that they were supposed to be together," said Pam Scott.



Brad and Kellie Hyatt as babies the day they were born. Brad and Kellie Hyatt as babies the day they were born.

Kellie Hyatt is married to Brad Hyatt. Pam Scott is Kellie's mother. Jerri Hyatt is Brad's.

"It was meant to be," said Jerri.

1983 was the first time Brad and Kellie Hyatt met. It was Feb. 15, the day they were both born, just seven hours apart at Cullman Hospital.

Fast forward to 2007...

"I met the lady with the big baby that you always told me about," said Kellie.

Kellie got a job at Volunteers of America in Hartselle.

After figuring out who she was, Kellie's new coworker, Jerri, wasted no time.

"Her telling me 'you are my son's soulmate...I knew that from the day you were born' was kind of like...what?" said Kellie.

Jerri, seeing the potential for sparks, quickly organized a group lunch.

"We were meeting the person we had always heard about," said Kellie.

It wasn't a date, though. That would come later.

"Once they went off by themselves, they were inseparable," said Jerri.

From there, things moved fast.

"I got home in September of '07 and by September '08 is when we got married," said Kellie.

Two people, born the same day, sharing the same hospital room were married 25 years later.

"I don't think about it much really," said Brad.

"Daily, we don't really think about it. Probably, for me, it only really comes up when it's getting close to our birthdays," said Kellie.

Today, Kellie and Brad live in Cullman with their two kids, eight-year-old Marshall and five-year-old McKinley.

Jerri says for the kids, their parents' story is just 'part of life.'