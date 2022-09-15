Matt Paszkiewicz

Reporter/Producer
Email: mpaszkiewicz@waaytv.com
Facebook:
Twitter: @MattPWAAY31
Matt Pasckiewicz was born and raised in Arnold, Missouri, 20 minutes south of St. Louis, and is thrilled to become a part of the Rocket City community!
Since he was a kid, Matt could not get enough of reading books and watching the news. While not playing baseball or soccer, he was making his own mock broadcasts, which you can still find on YouTube.
After graduating high school, Matt attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, attending the prestigious Missouri School of Journalism. M-I-Z!
While completing his studies, Matt worked for nearly a year at KOMU, the NBC affiliate for Columbia, Missouri. He began as a production assistant cutting video and running the teleprompter before eventually reporting, producing and anchoring.
Matt covered stories such as research that identified mutations of the omicron variant of Covid-19, MU's response to increased sexual assault on-campus, and the effects of high diesel prices on farmers.
He was graduated with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science in the summer of 2022.
Now in Huntsville, Matt could not be more excited to begin reporting on issues which the community needs to hear and making connections with the viewer.
In his spare time, Matt loves being around friends and family, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues, traveling to new cities (San Francisco is next!) and listening to 90's alternative music, especially Oasis.
Matt would love to hear from you if it is a story idea, a recommendation for a great place to grab a bite or even just a hello!