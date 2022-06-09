Weekend Meteorologist
Email: ganello@waaytv.com
Facebook: Grace Anello WAAY
Twitter: @AnelloWx
Grace is an Atlanta native and a very proud graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned her bachelors in geosciences with a concentration in professional meteorology with an emphasis in broadcast and a minor in communication.
Grace chose to study meteorology because she wanted to choose a career that combined her love of physics and calculus with a creative and exciting day-to-day routine. Broadcast meteorology does exactly that!
While at Mississippi State, Grace was a member of several academic honor societies, Greek life, and held the title of Miss Maroon & White 2020.
She fell in love with small-town Mississippi and was sad to say goodbye, but she is even more excited about all that Huntsville has to offer, as she considers it the perfect mix of urban and rural life.
Grace is honored to be a new part of Alabama's 2022 Station of the Year and is looking forward to getting involved in the community and meeting new friendly faces!
In her free time, Grace enjoys going to church, watching (or playing!) any and all things sports, reading, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.