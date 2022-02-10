Your January heating bill by the numbers

Here's why your January heating bill may shock you.
How cold was January 2022? A lot colder than normal, that's for sure.
According to records from the National Weather Service in Huntsville, our average daytime high temperature was 49.9 degrees. That is 2.4 degrees below our normal of 52.3 degrees.
Where you really felt the chill was overnight. January's average nighttime low temperature was 28.3 degrees. That's 5 degrees below the normal of 33.1 degrees.
The temperature dropped below 32 degrees on 25 out of 31 nights in January. So, four out of five nights were below freezing, and 12 nights were at or below 25 degrees!
If you average the daytime high and the nighttime low, Huntsville's daily average temperature for January was 39.1 degrees, or about 4 degrees below the normal of 42.7 degrees.
Given that, our Heating Degree Days totaled 801, significantly higher (109 more) than normal. A degree day is a comparison of the mean temperature of the day to the standard temperature of 65 degrees.
It's a measure of how much energy it takes to warm or cool a building. The higher the number, the more energy it takes to change the temperature.
It's been four years since we had a January this cold. January 2018 saw an HDD number of 827. Four years before that, January 2014 saw an HDD number of 957.
This won't help you with paying your heating bill, but maybe now you have a better understanding of why your bill is so high.