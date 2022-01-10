WZYP to collect toy donations for Kentucky tornado victims Tuesday

WAAY 31 radio partner 104.3 WZYP will collect toys for Kentucky tornado victims Tuesday to distribute Wednesday.
Radio station officials said the station and its staff want to give families affected by the EF-4 tornado last month an extra Christmas. New or gently used toys can be donated at the WZYP studios at 1717 U.S. 72 East in Athens from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The toys will be taken to Kentucky on Wednesday, along with donations from Toys For Tots. They'll be given to families in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Mayfield, Kentucky, according to WZYP.