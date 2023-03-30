Women's History Month: Alabama's first female chief justice stresses diversity in the courts

Women's History Month is almost over, but WAAY 31 continues to shine a light on women who've paved a way for other women in politics and public service. This month WAAY 31 Anchor Nakell Williams interviewed the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. Despite long-standing challenges, Former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb encourages other women and minorities to pursue the role. "We have nine justices on the Alabama Supreme Court. We have five on the Court of Criminal Appeals where I served for 12 years. We have five on the Court of Civil Appeals, and not one black Alabamian. That's wrong," Cobb said. Cobb said she believes Alabama's courts must have the faith and respect of the people. In order to gain those things she said the courts must look like the people. She believes the lack of diversity in the courts should be addressed.
Researchers at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University's School of Law, recorded in a report that state supreme courts are failing to reflect a diverse population across the country. Right now, men hold 59 percent of state supreme court seats, but according to the Center's most recent data the numbers are improving. Their 2022 State Supreme Court Diversity report showed 15 out of 25 new justices are women and seven are women of color. Alabama has nine justices. Currently, two of them are women.
Former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb said she didn't focus on the fact that she made history in the profession as a young woman. "I truly didn't grasp any of the historical implications of what I was doing. I just wanted to be the best at the position because it's so important in people's lives," she explained. Her concern for people is what motivated her the most. Over the years, she held court in 40 of the 67 counties in Alabama as a special trial judge.
Cobb earned her degree from the University of Alabama School of Law. Later, she became one of the youngest female judges elected as district judge of Conecuh County in 1982. In 1994, she became the first woman elected to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. In 2006, she became the first women elected to serve as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. Cobb also played a role in the Justice Reform Act of 2008. She explained that it's one of her notable accomplishments. She said the measure reduced the number of children within the juvenile justice system and redirected funds to address issues that may've initially caused them to get into legal trouble "We were able to pass the bill and reduce the number of children from 1,350 per day to about 300 per day," she explained.
Cobb of course has a long list of accomplishments, but she said there are some things that she regrets "A number of people tried to get me to run for governor when Governor Bentley was running, and I made the decision not to do it. Sometimes I look back on that and I wonder if that was the right decision," she shared She also shared words of wisdom for other women who are considering becoming judges in the future "You've got to hold yourself to a higher standard and live that kind of life where you show your care and concern about people because nobody should be a judge if they do not have an abiding concern for people," she explained.
Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb retired in 2011. She wrote the book 'There Must be a Witness.' The profiles a group of child advocates in Alabama who have devoted themselves to help children thrive. Right now, she spends a lot of her time working with the Children First Foundation. The foundation works to secure money for services for children & families and the juvenile justice system. Cobb also leads the non-profit Redemption Earned. It provides help to elderly people who are deemed feeble and who've been in prison for decades. Redemption Earned assists those individuals with transitioning from incarceration to nursing homes.