What to do if you score big in tonight's MegaMillions Jackpot of $1.28 billion

It's hard to imagine, but if you strike big Friday night on the MegaMillions jackpot, there are some steps you should take.
If you come out a winner, the first thing you need to do is sign your ticket. That way if it's lost or stolen, you've already claimed yourself as the winner.
If someone else finds it and signs it themself, you're out of luck.
Forbes said there's several steps you should take once winning.
After signing your ticket, you should then reach out to an attorney to determine the best way to accept the prize.
Step 3, choose lump sum cash or annual lottery payments.
That's 30 payments over 29 years, versus $600 million dollars at once.
And finally, hire advisors and pay off any debt you may have,
That's what lottery winning hopeful, Alex Siejka, said he'd do first.
"Pay off whatever debt I have, whatever debt my daughter has, and travel around the world," said Siejka.
There's a one in 303 million chance you'll score big Friday night.
One worker at TNT in Ardmore said he's seen "quick-pick" tickets have better luck. That's when a computer randomly picks your numbers.
"I just don't have a lucky number," said James Laminack, a resident of Alabama.
"I just go with the quick pick and hope the computer picks a winner."
You can grab a ticket until 9:45 tonight. The MegaMillions drawing is at 10pm.