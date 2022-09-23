WellStone Emergency Services could alleviate stress on emergency rooms, jails

The director at Wellstone Emergency Services is hoping to alleviate some of the stress on emergency rooms and jails after Wellstone's new center opens.
The 24-hour, walk-in facility aims to make sure patients suffering from mental health issues have a safe place for care.
"For officers who encounter someone who is in a mental health or substance-use crisis, their only options at the moment are to take them to the emergency room, to let them stay at home or take them to jail," said Paula Steele, director for Wellstone Emergency Services. "This really provides a therapeutic option for them."
Patients can get a psychosocial assessment, get access to crisis triage, speak to a psychiatrist and, if needed, stay at the center on a short-term basis.
There's psychiatrists, nurses, practitioners and other medical staff available from the second someone walks through the doors.
Services are for psychiatric patients, suicidal patients and those suffering with substance abuse.
"Our really sobering statistic is, every 11 minutes, someone dies by suicide," said Steele. "We hope that our program can really assist with that, because we are here for people when they are in a crisis. They can just walk up to our door. There's an option."
Steele said she doesn't want anyone to get to the point where they think suicide is the only option.
She hopes every patient leaves the center with a renewed sense of hope and knowledge that they have a team out there to support them in a time of crisis.
The center already has plans to add a unit for adolescents. That construction will begin in the spring.
Once opened, the center will have the first psychiatric beds in Madison County for children.
If you'd like a job at Wellstone Emergency Services, they're still hiring. Find more here.