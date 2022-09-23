WellStone Emergency Services could alleviate stress on emergency rooms and jails

The director at Wellstone Emergency Services is hoping once the center opens, it will alleviate some stress off emergency rooms and jails.
The 24 hour walk in facility is to make sure patients suffering from mental health illnesses have a safe place for care.
"For officers who encounter someone who is in a mental health or substance use, crisis, there are only options at the moment are to take them to the emergency room, to let them stay a home, or take them to jail," said Paula Steele, Director for Wellstone Emergency Services. "This really provides a therapeutic option for them."
Patients will get a psychosocial assessment, have access to a crisis triage, speak to a psychiatrist and if needed, stay at the center short-term.
There's psychiatrists, nurses, practitioners and other medical staff available from the second you walk into the doors.
Services are for psychiatric patients, suicidal patients and for those suffering with substance abuse.
"Our really sobering statistic is every 11 minutes, someone dies by suicide," said Steele. "We hope that our program can really assist with that, because we are here for people when they are in a crisis, they can just walk up to our door, there's an option."
Steele said she doesn't want anyone to get to the point where they think suicide is the only option.
She hope's that every patient leaves the center with a renewed sense of hope and know that they have a team out there to support them in a time of crisis.
The center already has plans to add an adolescent unit. That construction will begin in the spring.
Once opened, the center will have the first psychiatric beds for children within Madison County.
If you'd like a job at Wellstone Emergency Services, they're still hiring. Find more, here.