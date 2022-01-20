Warming centers open in Huntsville, Decatur as temperatures drop

Those seeking a break from the cold can visit one of four warming centers open in Huntsville and Decatur.
In Decatur, Hands Across Decatur will be open until 4 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be served, with a possibility that dinner will be served as well.
Volunteers can register to help by texting 256-616-8210. The center is located at 1027 Fifth Avenue SE and may be open Sunday if needed.
In Huntsville, centers will be opened at The Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Drive NW; The Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive SW; and at the back of University Baptist Church, 809 Jordan Lane NW.
Huntsville centers will be open from 4 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Saturday. Rides are available, and masks are required.
“We encourage anyone who needs to beat the cold to visit one of our warming centers,” said Scott Erwin, community development manager for Huntsville. “... With help from our partners First Stop, the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless and Church of the Nativity, we will also be providing meals, sleeping cots and face coverings to help limit the spread of Covid-19.”
Residents can dial 211, text 888-421-1266 or click here for additional assistance. Contact the Rev. Rose Veal Eby at 404-579-8738 or rvealeby@nativity-hsv.org for more information about the Huntsville warming centers.