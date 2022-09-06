WAAY 31, Reporter Nicole Zedeck awarded for DeKalb County Toys for Tots coverage

The WAAY 31 family is proud to cover the stories and organizations that matter to our viewers, and that includes holiday efforts to help Alabama's less fortunate children.
Reporter Nicole Zedeck did just that last year when she spoke with LaRue Hardinger, the coordinator for Marine Toys for Tots in DeKalb County. The campaign has worked each year to help more children than in the year prior, and in 2021, volunteers set their sights on helping their highest number of applicants yet.
"To be perfectly honest, I have so much confidence in this community," Hardinger told Zedeck at the time. "I don't believe they will ever let down Marine Toys for Tots."
Hardinger was right. After the story aired, the DeKalb County group was able to help more than 1,400 children for Christmas.
This week, Hardinger and co-coordinator Landon Fant honored Zedeck's coverage of the group's mission by presenting Zedeck and WAAY 31 with the Commander's Award.
"Your generous contributions have enabled the Marine Corps to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children," the certificate reads.
Zedeck accepted the awards during a kickoff event Wednesday.
"(I'm) honored to receive an award for my coverage of the DeKalb Co. Toys for Tots program," Zedeck said. "With help from our coverage, they were able to help (more than) 1,400 kids last December, making sure all kids wake up with a gift on Christmas morning."
Get involved with Toys for Tots
DeKalb County Toys for Tots will accept applications for this year's potential recipients from 9 a.m. Oct. 3 until 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources' Food Stamp Office. The child must be a DeKalb County resident, and the parent or guardian applying should bring their photo ID, their current utility bill, the child's Social Security card or birth certificate, and documentation proving their need for assistance.
For those looking to support the Toys for Tots campaign, cash donations are accepted year-round here or by mailing a check made payable to Toys for Tots to:
Toys for Tots Coordinator
P.O. Box 681516
Fort Payne, AL 35968
New, unwrapped toys can be donated year-round by contacting Hardinger at larueha@yahoo.com or 256-996-3111. A list of ideas for toys to donate can be found here, or shop from the Walmart registry here. Do not donate realistic-looking weapons or gifts with food.
If your business or organization would like to host a toy collection event or serve as a dropoff site, contact Hardinger or fill out the online form here.
For more information about the DeKalb County chapter, click here. For chapters outside DeKalb County, click here.