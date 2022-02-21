 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

WAAY 31, American Heart Association host Heart Health Helpline

  • Updated
  • 0
American Heart Association and WAAY 31

WAAY 31 and the American Heart Association are teaming up for a special day in honor of American Heart Month. Join us 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, on WAAY-TV as we share survivor stories and health tips, and call 256-533-8609 from 4–6:30 p.m. to access our Heart Health Helpline.

February is American Heart Month, but maintaining a healthy heart means making small changes every day.

To that end, WAAY 31 is teaming up with the American Heart Association to help North Alabamians learn more about heart health. Our Heart Health Helpline will be open 4–6:30 p.m. Monday at 256-533-8609.

You can speak with doctors, ask questions and more. We'll also be sharing survival stories, the signs and symptoms of heart attacks and disease, and how you can help the American Heart Association on WAAY-TV throughout the day.

Join us, because together, we can beat the odds and build healthier lives.

