Voting now open for Limestone County's Christmas theme

You can help decide the theme for Christmas in Limestone County this year!
Round 1 of voting started noon Monday and ends midnight Saturday.
Here are the options:
- The Music of Christmas
- A Christmas Tradition
- Christmas in Candyland
- Christmas Now & Then
- Dreaming of a White Christmas
The top 3 from this week's round of voting will move on to Round 2, which begins noon Monday, July 25, and ends midnight Saturday, July 30.
The winning theme from that round will be announced Aug. 1 as the theme of the 2022 Christmas event season in Limestone County.