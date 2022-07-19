 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Voting now open for Limestone County's Christmas theme

You can help decide the theme for Christmas in Limestone County this year! 

Round 1 of voting started noon Monday and ends midnight Saturday. 

Here are the options:

  • The Music of Christmas
  • A Christmas Tradition
  • Christmas in Candyland
  • Christmas Now & Then
  • Dreaming of a White Christmas

The top 3 from this week's round of voting will move on to Round 2, which begins noon Monday, July 25, and ends midnight Saturday, July 30.

The winning theme from that round will be announced Aug. 1 as the theme of the 2022 Christmas event season in Limestone County. 

Click here to vote.

