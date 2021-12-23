Volunteers in Athens build gift bags for senior citizens

An Athens Police sergeant got some help from Santa and a lot of elves to create gifts bags for local elderly this Christmas.
The bags will be gifted to residents at local nursing homes and assisted living centers and those under the care of hospice or the Limestone County Department of Human Resources.
"Really, they don't have a lot of visitors," Sgt. Katrina Flanagan said, "and a lot of people don't come by and some people don't get any visitors. That's where I got the idea to start getting together things they could use."
Sgt. Katrina Flanagan's family, friends and city coworkers met at Friendship United Methodist Church to assemble the gift bags. They included blankets, lotion, snacks, puzzle books and more.
The gift program started in 2018 and grew to provide 375 gift bags last year.
With the amazing support shown this year, Flanagan said they were not only able to assemble more than 450 gift bags, they were even able to use some of the donations to help seniors with various bills and provide pizza for nursing home staff working Christmas Eve.
