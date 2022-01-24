USDOT approves new airline for Muscle Shoals airport

Passengers flying out of the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in the Shoals area will have a new option later this year — one that comes with the potential for more passengers on each flight.
The U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday announced it had approved an application for Contour Airlines to replace Boutique Air in servicing the airport. According to the approval order, Contour has offered to provide 24 weekly roundtrip flights using a 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft.
Additionally, the flights will be from the Shoals airport to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, “or an alternate hub airport designated by the community,” according to USDOT. Previously, Boutique provided 24 roundtrip flights to either Pensacola International Airport in Florida or Nashville International Airport in Tennessee, with seating for up to nine passengers.
“This will give flyers in the Shoals access to the world with direct flights to Charlotte, where they can catch flights going to cities all over the country and to the rest of the globe,” U.S. Rep. Robert B. Aderholt, who represents Colbert County, said of the agreement. “My office was glad to send letters of support for this grant.”
The grant to which Aderholt referred is part of the Alternative Essential Air Service program, which allows USDOT to pay the community served by the airport — in this case, Muscle Shoals — instead of subsidizing the airline that serves the community.
USDOT sought proposals in August 2021 for airlines interested in flying in and out of the Shoals airport, as Boutique’s contract was set to expire at the end of next month. Boutique was among the airlines who submitted proposals, but Contour was the only one with community support and a 30-seat aircraft.
Now that the proposal and grant application are approved, Muscle Shoals is set to receive $7.9 million for a contract with Contour that will begin March 1 and end Sept. 30, 2024.