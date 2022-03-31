United Way of Northwest Alabama seeking applications for home repairs in Franklin County

United Way of Northwest Alabama is seeking applications for households that need home repairs in Franklin and Marion counties.
The repairs will be completed by volunteers from United Way and TRU, a division of Clayton Homes.
To qualify for approval, households must be: of low or moderate income, senior citizens, disabled, a veteran, uninsured or damaged by a natural disaster. Nonprofits can also apply.
"We are excited to be able to start expanding projects and partnerships throughout Franklin and Marion counties," said Jennifer McNulty, CEO of United Way of Northwest Alabama. "Connecting people ... in need of assistance with volunteers, those who are willing and able to help, is a great way to establish and build relationships, and to allow those who want to make a difference the opportunities to do so."
To apply, call 211 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis until April 15.
After April 15, applications will not be included in the first round of repairs but could be saved for a future round.