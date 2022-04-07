UAH Space Hardware Club organizes event for students to connect with the International Space Station

Local students got an out of this world experience!
Middle school students from surrounding schools were able to speak with a real life astronaut in space, right now.
Students asked Astronaut, Tom Marshburn, a number of questions.
One student asking, "what happens if someone gets sick?" Another asking, "what food do you eat?"
And a cellphone wasn't going to cut it for this mission. To reach space, college students from UAH's Space Hardware Club helped students place a long-distance call to the International Space Station through a Ham Radio.
"We need to understand what's going on outside of our Earth too and there's plenty of stuff we don't know on Earth, but definitely, space is the next frontier and so its really important for younger generations," said Amber Porteous, ARISS team lead.
Porteous submitted a proposal to the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station in order to make the mission possible.
ARISS selected only 9 organizations in the spring to make the contact!
The goal of event was to inspire younger students to peruse a career within STEM.