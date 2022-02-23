U.S. Space and Rocket Center holds job fair

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center held a job fair on Wednesday from 11 am until 7 pm.
They're looking to fill positions for their food services.
The positions would be to work in the cafeteria, Mars Grill, and to work their banquets.
The positions are part-time and no experience is needed. If hired you will get paid time off.
The Manager for Talent Acquisition said the Rocket Center is in their "rebuilding phase" so he's encouraging everyone to come out and grow with the Rocket Center.
“Now is a great time to get your foot in the door if you really want to grow with a company because we love to promote from within," said Chris Maynard. “We’ve got ways we can make things work, and I think that’s what’s key now with giving people jobs: meeting people where they are and offering what works for them.”
Once hired, you will be required to pass a background check and a drug screening.