U.S. Army offers $50,000 signing bonus to enlist

For the first time ever, new United States Army recruits could receive a bonus of up to $50,000.
The signing incentive was raised by $10,000 as challenges to find soldiers for some critical jobs continue during the pandemic.
All you have to do is visit an Army Recruiting Office, speak with an Army Recruiter, and sign up to enlist for 6 years.
However, not everyone will receive the $50,000.
The Commander of the Montgomery Recruiting Battalion, Lt. Kernel Adrian H. Jones, told WAAY 31 the bonuses will range anywhere from $9,000-$50,000.
He said they're looking for people of all ages, but ideally, people who are 18-26 years old.
The amount you receive will depend on how qualified you are and what skills you come into training with.
“About 23% of American kids are qualified for military service," he said. "In order to be competitive with companies across America, that’s the reason we’ve raised these incentives and bonuses to really get that talent in our Army.”
In addition to the signing bonus, the Army will offer educational benefits and will train you in many different job specialties.
