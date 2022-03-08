North Alabama travelers move forward with spring break plans as fuel prices increase

Some travelers are willing to pay big bucks for their vacations this year.
In fact, travel agents expect this to be the busiest travel year since the pandemic, despite some rising costs.
Erica Andreyo, a travel specialist, said people have waited months, if not years, to take their vacations due to the pandemic. People are now feeling more safe and confident to take a trip.
Gayatri Venkatraman's kids' spring break is right around the corner. She recently booked a trip for the first time in years.
"People that I have talked to are traveling, some of them made plans long time back, and some of them just made plans like in a week or so," said Venkatraman.
The family pressed pause on vacation plans until Covid-19 cases plummeted and her kids were fully vaccinated.
"We've taken some day trips, small trips here and there that you could drive to, but this
time we are planning to fly," said Venkatraman.
Andreyo said families have spent the past two years staying home and saving money.
"They really haven't gone on trips in the past couple of years," said Andreyo.
Although this year, travel is a priority for people. Many people have faced two years of cancelled trips, honeymoons, weddings and more.
Andreyo said that's making some people go all in on their plans.
"I've had a couple of people that are planning their honeymoons and they're
just so excited and they're like, you know what, no budget, no budget, just plan it," said Andreyo. "I don't care what it costs."
Skyrocketing gas and fuel costs could impact travel plans for some, but Andreyo said from what she's seen, the prices aren't stopping travelers.
"In all the money that you spend when traveling, it's more on the resort or the cruise, than it's the plane tickets," said Andreyo. "It's not as impactful on your decision whether you're going to travel or not."
For Venkatraman, she said after years of not traveling, the last thought is the cost of it.
Her only thought, spending time with her family.
"There's no price tag to the quality spent with your family," said Venkatraman.
Travel experts said they're seeing more interest in cruises this year. More cruise lines require a vaccination status, which gives piece of mind to travelers.
Another popular trend this year are excursions. Travel agents said people are looking to explore areas of the world and make up for lost time spent at home.
Now is the best time to book your spring break or summer trips. Airfare is expected to increase and gas prices are continuing to climb.