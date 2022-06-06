TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Chicken Salad Chick and more plan to open in Athens

Athens City Council on Monday approved three projects that will bring a variety of new shopping options for the city, something often requested by residents.
The first of the three, dubbed "Noon Athens Project" in a release from the city, will be located on U.S. 72 East, near Interstate 65, behind Wendy's. TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below are all set to open here, bringing 125 jobs.
The city has agreed to provide a $2 million incentive after the five stores open, again after each store has been in operation for a year, and a third time after they have been in operation for two years.
The second project will be located at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Bab Daly Road and will feature Chicken Salad Chick, ACE Hardware, Valvoline Oil Change and a 2.5-acre site for additional retail.
The project is also expected to bring 165 jobs to Athens, according to the city. City officials agreed to reimburse sales tax from the new retail for six years, up to $800,000 total.
They will also add new turn lanes on U.S. 72 for entering the area; a new road for U.S. 72 access and internal lots; and extend water, sewer, electric and gas services to the area.
Finally, the third project will bring a third Jack's location to the city, this time in west Athens at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Lucas Ferry Road. The city said this project will bring 50 jobs to the area.
As part of the project agreement, the city will extend turn lanes on U.S. 72 and reimburse sales tax from the new restaurant for five years, up to $200,000 total.
"We're a growing community, and we grow, we'll see opportunities like this presented to us from developers and companies who have an interest in investing in our city," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "Sales tax makes up about 40% of our revenue to fund police, fire, sanitation, parks, paving and other services. The more options we can provide in Athens, from small business to major chains, the less sales tax dollars leave our city."