Tickets on sale now for Trunk or Treat Movie Night at Toyota Field

Celebrate Halloween two days early with a trunk or treat and a movie screening at Toyota Field!
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience, followed by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at 7:15 p.m.
The Rocket City Wranglers and area businesses will be on hand, providing 60 trunks for visitors to check out. Each family will also get a voucher for popcorn to enjoy during the movie, and concession stands will be open for those seeking traditional ballpark foods.
"This event is perfect for families and fans of all ages," said Garrett Fahrmann, general manager of the Trash Pandas. "We can't wait to see everyone dressed in their Halloween costumes as we welcome the community to Toyota Field for the biggest Halloween celebration in North Alabama."
Tickets are $10 each if purchased before the day of the event and $15 each on the day of. Parking is free.
Get your ticket here or at the Toyota Field box office.