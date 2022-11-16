Three dry cleaners in Madison County closed months ago, some customers still don't have their items

Three dry cleaners in Madison County have not given customer's clothing back after abruptly shutting their doors several months ago.
It's a story we first brought you in the summer, but people are still begging for their belongings, months later.
The owner said in the summer, he was in the process of selling his business to another person. That fell through and recently, he regained ownership.
After speaking with the owner, he said he's going to try and determine how he can return the clothing to his former customers.
One person said they're already at a loss.
"I was just disappointed in how things came to conclusion, and to me it's all about customer service right?" said Lewis Metts, a resident of Meridianville. "I mean there was no effort."
Metts has called Meridianville home for more than 30 years now.
Throughout the years, Sneeds Cleaners was Metts' go-to for freshly pressed and clean clothing.
"They were always reliable and dependable, I was a satisfied customer," said Metts.
That's until one day Metts walked up to the doors and it was locked shut. Heritage Cleaners, Sneeds and Sneeds 2, all permanently closed.
"I was like hey what's going on?" said Metts. "I didn't realize if there was any warning associated with them shutting down because of the long pauses between coming by because when I came by all of a sudden it was closed."
Dozens of customers emailed our newsroom with the same message.
To this day, mounds of clothing pieces can still be seen through the window at Sneeds on Mastin-Lake.
For Metts, he threw in the towel, but others still want their clothing back.
"I mean I'm fortunate enough it wasn't like my entire wardrobe," said Metts.
"But here's the thing, they have our phone number right, in most cases it's our cell phone number, give us a little effort."
The owner of the three businesses said he's going to communicate with his lawyer on how he can go about getting the clothing back to his former customers.
When we have that information, will update it here.