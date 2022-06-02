The process of a background check to obtain a gun in Alabama

A background check to carry a firearm can take just 10 minutes.
At Bullet and Barrell in Huntsville, you fill out an ATF 4473 form on the computer. Usually, it takes just a few minutes for you to be denied or cleared.
The form asks several person questions and then references to previous felony charges, crimes or incidents, if any.
But, there can be a flaw in this process, if every harmful scenario done by an individual isn't reported to the National Criminal Incident Background Check Service or FBI.
Melanie Murray, Owner of Bullet and Barrell said a gun-shop simply follows set guidelines. It's the background checks they're reliant on.
"We're depending on all of the agencies reporting the way they're supposed to in a timely fashion and any FFL would tell you that," said Murrary.
The age you're allowed to carry a gun - 18.
"We just follow what the federal law is and it's 18 and up for shot guns and long guns, and then for handguns and things like receivers and those are going to be 21," said Louis Southard, General Manager of Bullet and Barrell.
Alabama lawmakers approved a change in gun ownership that goes into effect in January. You'll no longer have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
Southard said most gun-owners will likely keep their concealed carry permit and not much will change on their end.
Although, Murray said it may impact those on the frontlines.
"It does make a difference for the Sheriff when you get stopped and you say hey I have a gun in my car, here's my concealed carry license, it helps them," said Murray.
Southard said it's not necessarily a bad thing, but a way for people to protect themselves.
"Ultimately that's what the concealed permit carry was, was a barrier for law abiding people to protect themselves," said Southard.
President Biden is expected to speak on the recent spree of gun violence at 7:30pm.