Tennessee Valley Authority celebrating 90th birthday

The Tennessee Valley Authority marked its 90th year Thursday with a Day of Service for its employees and retirees.
Those current and former workers volunteered for community projects in areas TVA serves.
Congress founded TVA in 1933, at the depth of the Great Depression, with a two-sided purpose: affordable power production and agricultural advancement.
Lauderdale County's Wilson Dam became the first dam under TVA management. It helped generate power for people across much of North Alabama.
TVA widened the river to make it more navigable and developed flood control programs around it. A more navigable river brought commerce, and flood control meant people who lived along it could farm and fish for survival.
On the agricultural side, TVA researched and developed affordable fertilizer people could use to ensure healthier, more bountiful crops and harvests at at time food was scarce.
TVA eventually dropped its agricultural mission to focus fully on power production.
TVA holds prestige as the fourth largest power producer in the U.S. It currently operates three hydro-electric dams in North Alabama, plus a natural gas-fire power plant and the Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant in Limestone County.
TVA employs more than 2,000 North Alabamians and pumps billions of dollars into the local economy. And it owns nearly 90,000 acres of premium park space for people to camp, picnic, and fish.
TVA currently has plans to build a solar-power plant in North Alabama to increase its electricity output.