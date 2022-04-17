Tattoo expo held in Huntsville at the VBC

It's an event like no other.
The annual Space City Tattoo Expo was held downtown at the Von Braun Center. The weekend was filled with musical performances, tattoo competitions, food and more.
A carefully curated group of nearly 150 of the world's best tattoo artists made their way to Huntsville for the Space City Tattoo Expo.
Local residents had the opportunity to book tattoo artists from all over. It's an opportunity that one person said is just what the city needs.
"This is an up-and-coming city. The city's directive is to make this place more attractive for millennials. One thing that millennials share more than anything is that about 80% of them have a tattoo or two," said Shykeim Rashidah, the organizer of the event.
This is the sixth time Rashidah has hosted the event.
He said, due in large part to the growth of Huntsville, it's the first time this event has expanded to the VBC.
"Five years ago — three years ago — there was nowhere to take them all down here. Now downtown is vibrant, and it could definitely support all these folks," said Rashidah. "We've had over 3,000 people, 4,000 people this weekend come through. The event has been a huge, huge success, all three days."
Part of that vibrant culture that Huntsville has is due to its diversity, Rashidah said.
He wanted to emphasize that when selecting which artists should come to the Rocket City.
"You got male tattooers , female tattooers, Black, Latino, white tattooers. Then you have subgroups of tattooers that do different styles — your Asian, your tradition, your black and gray, your letters, your realism, your color. So, there's something for everybody here. Everybody is represented, 'cause we all know representation matters," said Rashidah.
Among those artists is Daniel Japaniel of Cafe Inc. Tattoo in Georgia. For the past six years, he's come to this expo.
"We love the show. It's twice, three times as big as it was in previous years. So, it's even 10 times better, and it's always a great show," said Japaniel.
He said events like this help make him more accessible to people in Alabama who have expressed interest in his services.
"I try to stay local within Georgia, you know, the surrounding states, because then those clients can actually come back to one of my shops and continue to get work and stuff like that instead of going across the United States like I used to," he said.
With the latest expo being the biggest one yet, Rashidah said he's extremely grateful.
"Man, I just want to say I appreciate the community of Huntsville for coming out and supporting this. We could not do this without you all checking us out," said Rashida.
Rashidah said he plans on returning next year and for many more years to come.